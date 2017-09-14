Fiat Chrysler, Mercedes-Benz to recall 4,419 vehicles

BUSINESS

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Mercedes-Benz will recall over 4,000 vehicles sold in South Korea to replace faulty parts in air bags and seat belts, the transport ministry said Thursday.Fiat Chrysler must check 3,856 vehicles belonging to three models -- the Jeep Compass, Chrysler Sebring and Dodge Caliber -- over concerns that the air bag and seat belt pretensioners may not work correctly during an accident.The Italian carmaker is also recalling 288 Fiat Freemont SUVs to replace wires that chafe against the steering wheel trim, which could set off the driver's front air bag and cause the wipers to turn on unexpectedly.Mercedes-Benz issued a recall of 275 vehicles manufactured in 2016, including the C220d, S350 and E300 vehicles, because of loose seat belt pretensioners.If the front pretensioners do not function properly, the seat occupants may not be adequately restrained in the event of a crash, the German carmaker said, adding that the recall will start on Sept. 27. (Yonhap)