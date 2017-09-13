Go to Mobile Version

Korea seeking to join Kazakhstan's e-govt. project

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 13, 2017 - 16:52
  • Updated : Sept 13, 2017 - 17:12
South Korea promoted its electronic government solutions in Kazakhstan Wednesday as part of efforts to tap into a mammoth state project to digitalize public administration in the central Asian country.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety here said Vice Minister Shim Bo-kyun attended a "Digital Kazakhstan" event in Astana at the invitation of the Kazakh government.

The 1.3 trillion won ($1.15 billion) project was initiated by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to improve the country's e-government system and information communications sector. The project is scheduled for completion in 2020. 


This file photo shows Vice Interior Minister Shim Bo-kyun. (Yonhap)

The two governments also organized a forum to share Korea's e-government solutions and experiences. The state-run National Information Society Agency introduced South Korea's open public data and intelligent city systems during the conference.

The ministry said it plans to dispatch e-government experts to support the Digital Kazakhstan project.

"Digital Kazakhstan is a good opportunity to make use of Korea's e-government experience and know-how. We will endeavor to help Korean businesses join the project," Shim said.

South Korea topped the UN's biennial e-government survey three consecutive times starting in 2010. (Yonhap)

