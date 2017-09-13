Job fair connects 2,500 intl. students to Korean firms

BUSINESS

2017 KOTRA Job Fair for International Students (Yonhap)

2017 KOTRA Job Fair for International Students (Yonhap)

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency is running a job fair for international students from Wednesday to Thursday.Organized by KOTRA, the two-day event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Coex in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul. More than 2,500 international students from some 50 countries signed up for the fair. In addition, 129 Korean companies including Cuckoo electronics and Daewoong Pharmaceutical are participating to connect with the job seekers.Programs at the fair include one-on-one job consultations, company-specific information sessions and mentoring sessions by former international students currently working at Korean companies.An official from a participating startup said, “Our company is seeking to make inroads into foreign markets, and international students who are familiar with business conditions overseas will help bridge the gap.”“Work experience at a Korean company is well-acknowledged in Vietnam as well,” said a Vietnamese student who is participating in the fair.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)