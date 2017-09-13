Posco hosts concert for workers in manufacturing

The concert took place at Seoul Digital Industrial Complex, the former Guro Industrial Complex. It featured performances by veteran pansori singer Nam Sang-il, rock singer Kang San-ae and other musicians. It was attended by some 300 workers.
The Posco 1% Sharing Foundation was founded in November 2013 and has hosted a total of 11 cultural performances for workers in manufacturing.
Employees of Posco and partner companies donate 1 percent of their salaries to support the foundation, the company said.
It plans to host concerts in North Chungcheong Province, the southern city of Daegu and the port city of Busan this month.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)