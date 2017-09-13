Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Posco hosts concert for workers in manufacturing

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Sept 13, 2017 - 15:54
  • Updated : Sept 13, 2017 - 16:00
The Posco 1% Sharing Foundation earlier this week held its 11th concert for workers in manufacturing ahead of Chuseok, or the Korean Thanksgiving, the company said Wednesday.

The concert took place at Seoul Digital Industrial Complex, the former Guro Industrial Complex. It featured performances by veteran pansori singer Nam Sang-il, rock singer Kang San-ae and other musicians. It was attended by some 300 workers.

The Posco 1% Sharing Foundation hosts its 11th concert for some 300 workers in manufacturing at the Seoul Digital Industrial Complex. (Posco)

The Posco 1% Sharing Foundation was founded in November 2013 and has hosted a total of 11 cultural performances for workers in manufacturing.

Employees of Posco and partner companies donate 1 percent of their salaries to support the foundation, the company said.

It plans to host concerts in North Chungcheong Province, the southern city of Daegu and the port city of Busan this month. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114