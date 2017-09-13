ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Ryu Jun-yeol to release single for fans

Ryu Jun-yeol will release his first official single, according to Amoeba Culture and Loen Entertainment.The agencies said Tuesday that the actor had collaborated on a music production project called “Mixxxture” and would release a single later this month.Continuing from the project’s first volume, “Nosedive” by Dynamic Duo and EXO’s Chen in January, Ryu’s upcoming song has been produced and written by Philtre, the mastermind behind “A Little Girl,” a song featured on the tvN drama “Reply 1988.”“Ryu decided to participate in the program to give fans a special gift, and he has recently finished recording the song,” said an agency official.Ryu recently starred in the acclaimed movie “A Taxi Driver.”