BUSINESS

Students from the Department of International Tourism Studies at Toyo University in Japan pose at Gimpo Airport‘s international arrivals terminal Wednesday.A total 385 freshmen and professors were invited to visit Asiana Airlines’ main facilities in Seoul, including the company‘s headquarters, control center and training center, from Wednesday to Friday.The program aims to provide a hands-on experience of the skills required in the airline industry, according to Asiana. (Asiana Airlines)