SHARING THE DELIGHT -- Executive members and employees of Deloitte Anjin hand out green apples to passersby in Seoul‘s Yeouido on Wednesday, in a gesture of support for the local agricultural industry which reeled under alternating heat waves and heavy rains throughout summer. The Korean unit of New York-based accounting firm Deloitte has been holding its annual Impact Day here since 2010 as part of the global headquarters’ campaign to promote corporate social responsibility. (Deloitte Anjin)