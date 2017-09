ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop band BTS' music video for "Fire" surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, its agency said Wednesday.



Released on May 1, 2016, the video reached the milestone at around 1 a.m., becoming its fifth video to hit the mark according to Big Hit Entertainment.





(Big Hit Entertainment)

"Fire" is the title track of its "Epilogue: Young Forever" album. It was No. 3 on YouTube's 2016 list for the world's most-viewed K-pop music videos.BTS will release a new album titled "Love Yourself: Her" next Monday. The album is the first in the band's new "Love Yourself" series, which will be rolled out in serial format in 2018. (Yonhap)