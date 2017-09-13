[Monitor] Single-person households’ income drop

BUSINESS

South Korea’s single-person households saw an income drop for a third consecutive quarter in the second quarter this year, data by Statistics Korea showed Wednesday.The decline was attributed to a decrease in temporary jobs, many of which are taken by the elderly and young people. Elderly retired persons tend to make up a large portion of single-person households, according to the Statistics Korea official.The average monthly income in the second quarter decreased by 2 percent to 1,642,540 won ($1,460) on-year.