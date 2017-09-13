Seoul shares tad higher in late Wednesday morning trading

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index inched up 1.73 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,367.2 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index initially opened lower on losses in market heavyweights despite overnight Wall Street gains. However, the local index pared earlier losses as most market heavyweights turned higher.
|(Yonhap)
Top cap Samsung Electronics advanced 1.23 percent after opening lower, and SK hynix, a leading memory chipmaker, moved up 2.68 percent to extend a fourth day winning streak.
The local currency was trading at 1,126.4 won against the US dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 2.1 won from Tuesday's close. (Yonhap)