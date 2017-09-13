Korea to hold meeting to discuss implementation plans for UNSC sanctions

NATIONAL

South Korean officials will hold a meeting Wednesday to discuss plans to implement new UN sanctions on North Korea, a government source said.The meeting will involve senior officials from the foreign, unification, justice and finance ministries and will be presided over by Choi Jong-moon, deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, according to the official.On Monday (local time), the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2375 that includes a freeze on its imports of crude oil at the current levels of 4 million barrels a year and a cap on imports of refined petroleum products at 2 million barrels annually.The move came after the North conducted its sixth nuclear test on Sept. 3.Member states will have to submit their plans on how to implement the latest UNSC resolution within three months of its approval.