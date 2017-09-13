LG Electronics to receive preorders for V30 smartphone this week

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

LG Electronics Co. said Wednesday that it plans to start accepting preorders for its new flagship smartphone, the V30, ahead of the official release slated for later this month.Customers who make preorders through the country's mobile phone operators from Thursday to next Wednesday will get the new smartphone starting Sept. 21, the consumer electronics giant said.The company finalized the price tag of the base 64 gigabyte V30 at 949,000 won ($841) and the 128 gigabyte version at 998,000 won.Late last month, LG Electronics showcased its V30 flagship in Germany, featuring the V series' first organic light-emitting diode display and top-notch camera features.Compared to the previous V smartphones, the tech giant focused on enhancing the visual and audio-related features over testing new platforms or services.One of the most significant developments of the LG V30 is the dual-lens rear camera with one of the lenses adopting an aperture of F1.6. This represents the fastest lens setup among the flagship smartphones currently being sold in the market.A lower f-stop number means the camera is capable of gathering more light, leading to improved low-light capabilities, as well as the ability to blur out the background.LG Electronics said the rear camera also comes with what it calls a Crystal Clear Lens for the first time in the industry, claiming the lens permits users to capture more details compared to other plastic-based lenses.The resolutions for the back-facing wide-angle and general cameras stand at 13 megapixels and 16 megapixels, respectively. The camera also supports Electronic Image Stabilization and Optical Image Stabilization. The front lens has a 5-megapixel resolution.LG said the 120-degree field of view provides a wide-angle, clear photo experience without distortion in the corners.The LG V30 also boasts improved sound-related features, helping users to optimize their sound simply by touching displays and adjusting the tone depending on the genre. Through the Sound Preset, users can optimize tone into four categories, namely balanced, clear, live and low-pitched. The Digital Filter also allows users to choose echo in three categories: short, slow and sharp, it added.LG Electronics said the V30 will become the first smartphone to support the Master Quality Authenticated format, a technology for high-quality streaming. The device will also come with an earphone designed by B&O Play.The LG V30 also reduced the bezel by 20 percent and 50 percent at top and bottom, providing users with a wider screen. The display ratio stands at 18:9. The OLED Full Vision display will help users to enjoy better virtual reality content, it added.The device is also the first to adopt the Korean-language edition of Google Assistant. Its predecessor, the V20, only had the English version.For South Korean users, the device comes loaded with the mobile payment system LG Pay, which connects to all local credit cards.In addition to the myriad of updates, the V30 features an "Always-on Display," which provides users with "shortcuts" to key apps without having to turn on the display. LG added the device's "Floating Bar" can also be customized with up to five apps.As with the V20, the new device also earned the "MIL-STD 801G" certificate issued by Maryland Electrical Testing by meeting tough security requirements approved by the US Department of Defense.The LG V30 is rated at IP68, certifying that it is both water and dust resistant.The LG V30 is significant for LG Electronics as its mobile business has been posting operating losses for nine consecutive quarters as of the April-June period. (Yonhap)