Teenagers nabbed for allegedly assaulting peer

The two, whose identities have been withheld, were put behind bars after a district court issued warrants to detain them. A warrant for the third suspect has been denied.
|(Yonhap)
The suspects are accused of repeatedly assaulting the victim on July 17 after school.
Juvenile crimes drew keen public attention recently as video footage went viral of a middle school girl bleeding profusely after being attacked by a group of her friends in the southern port city of Busan, prompting President Moon Jae-in to call for the revision of juvenile crime law. (Yonhap)