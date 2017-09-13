Teenagers nabbed for allegedly assaulting peer

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

GANGNEUNG -- Two of three teenagers were arrested Tuesday on charges of attacking a peer in the eastern seaside city of Gangneung in July.The two, whose identities have been withheld, were put behind bars after a district court issued warrants to detain them. A warrant for the third suspect has been denied.The suspects are accused of repeatedly assaulting the victim on July 17 after school.Juvenile crimes drew keen public attention recently as video footage went viral of a middle school girl bleeding profusely after being attacked by a group of her friends in the southern port city of Busan, prompting President Moon Jae-in to call for the revision of juvenile crime law. (Yonhap)