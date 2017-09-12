PyeongChang 2018 promo posters unveiled

SPORTS

This image provided by the PyeongChang Winter Games organizing committee on Sept. 12, 2017, shows the official posters for the 2018 Winter Olympics. (Yonhap)

South Korean organizers for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games on Tuesday unveiled the official promotional posters for the Olympics and Paralympics.The organizers introduced three posters each for the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games next year. They added that the posters for South Korea's first ever Winter Games will be distributed to 2,000 government organizations, schools, train stations and sports facilities nationwide.The organizers said they are working on art posters for the Olympics and the Paralympics along with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Craft & Design Foundation. The selected art posters will be announced later this month, and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul will host an exhibition of the posters in November.Meanwhile, with the Olympic Games just 150 days away, the organizers also unveiled a promotional video earlier in the day, featuring South Korean President Moon Jae-in and former figure skater Kim Yu-na, both honorary ambassadors for the multi-sport event.The 2018 Winter Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 9-25 in PyeongChang and its adjacent cities in Gangwon Province. The Winter Paralympics will follow on March 9-18. (Yonhap)