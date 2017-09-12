S. Korea mulls ‘diverse’ diplomatic efforts to intensify pressure on NK

NATIONAL

South Korea is considering "diverse" diplomatic measures aimed at increasing global pressure on North Korea to make it give up its nuclear and missile ambitions, the foreign ministry said Tuesday."Diverse diplomatic measures are under consideration to intensify the international community's pressure on the North in case it continues its provocations," Cho June-hyuck, foreign ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing.On Monday (US time), the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2375, which includes restrictions on oil supplies to North Korea. The move comes in the wake of the North's sixth and most powerful nuclear detonation test on Sept. 3.The UNSC also completely banned North Korea's export of textiles, regarded as yet another major source of hard currency for its regime, along with coal.The spokesman said that the latest UNSC resolution will inflict "great pain" on the North Korean regime by squeezing the money flow to its nuclear and ballistic missile development programs.Asked if the Seoul government would draw up its own sanctions on the North in line with the UNSC's latest step, he said that it is important to make sure that all existing resolutions and sanctions are faithfully implemented. (Yonhap)