Aug. sales of imported commercial vehicles fall 20%

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 12, 2017 - 16:08
  • Updated : Sept 12, 2017 - 16:08
The sale of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea fell 20 percent in August from a month earlier due to lower demand, an industry association said Tuesday.

Five foreign commercial vehicle companies -- MAN Truck & Bus Korea, Daimler Trucks Korea, Volvo Trucks Korea, Scania Korea and Iveco -- sold a combined 302 vehicles in August, down from 378 in the previous month, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association said in a statement.
 
(Yonhap)

In the January-August period, the five sold a total of 2,921 vehicles, with Volvo Trucks accounting for 40 percent of the sales, KAIDA said.

Year-ago figures are not available, as KAIDA has recently begun to compile the sales data of imported commercial cars.

As multinational commercial carmakers have a proven track record of durability and fuel efficiency, bus companies and those who drive big trucks for a living prefer imported brands. (Yonhap)

