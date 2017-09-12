PM meets with Bahrain's parliamentary speaker

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (R) shakes hands with Bahrain`s Council of Representatives Speaker Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Mulla during a meeting Sept. 12, 2017. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon met with the chief of Bahrain's lower house of parliament Tuesday and discussed ways to bolster cooperation and exchanges between the two countries, his office said.Bahrain's Council of Representatives Speaker Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Mulla has been on a weeklong visit to South Korea since Sunday at the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Chung Se-kyun.During the meeting, Lee expressed the hope that South Korean firms would continue to take part in infrastructure projects in the Middle Eastern nation and share South Korea's development experience and technology with the country, Lee's office said in a statement.Lee also said cooperation should expand to health care and other sectors.Al Mulla said he hopes South Korean companies expand their presence in Bahrain.Lee expressed appreciation for Bahrain's stern response to North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations, and asked for continued cooperation and support. Al Mulla said Bahrain will continue to take part in the international community's efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue. (Yonhap)