NU’EST W fans warned about ticket scam for Taiwan concert

The event’s organizer took to its Facebook page Monday to clarify the situation and asked fans not to be deceived by the scalpers saying, “If you have purchased the tickets, they are absolute scams!” Tickets for the concert have not yet been released.
Fans in Taiwan were confused by Weibo posts which said “reserved tickets” or “group tickets” for the concert were being sold.
|NU‘EST W (Pledis Entertainment)
Ticket sales for the Taiwan concert will open on Friday at noon (Taiwan time). The concert will take place at the National Taiwan University Sports Center, Taipei on Oct. 29.
Choi Min-ki, JR, Baek-ho and Hwang Min-hyun of boy group NU’EST recently participated in the second season of Mnet’s survival audition program “Produce 101.” All except Hwang failed to secure a spot in the final 11-member group, but NU’EST regained public attention.
As Hwang had to leave the group due to his activities as a member of Wanna One, a project group formed by the Mnet show, NU’EST decided to resume its activities as a four-member subgroup NU’EST W.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)