AmorePacific opens store at Galeries Lafayette in France

This undated photo provided by AmorePacific Corp., South Korea`s leading cosmetics maker, shows the outlet of its premium skin care brand Sulwhasoo, which opened at Galeries Lafayette, an upscale department store in France, on Sept. 8, 2017. (Yonhap)

AmorePacific Corp., South Korea's top cosmetics maker, said Tuesday it has opened a shop for its premium skin care brand at an upscale department store in France, expanding its presence in the European market.The Sulwhasoo store opened in the upscale department store of Galeries Lafayette in Paris on Friday, according to the company.Galeries Lafayette is famous for selling numerous designer labels and luxury beauty brands that are favored by customers with deep pockets.It is the first time for Sulwhasoo to be launched in the European market, according to the company. It is also the only Korean brand that has an independent outlet in the French department store.AmorePacific's high-end beauty product lineup has successfully expanded its market presence in key Asian markets, including China, Singapore and Thailand, and branched into the United States and Canada. Sulwhasoo's first overseas foray was made in Hong Kong in 2004. (Yonhap)