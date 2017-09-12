Go to Mobile Version

Seoul, CJ Logistics to develop world's first subway-based distribution system

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Sept 12, 2017 - 15:27
  • Updated : Sept 12, 2017 - 17:28
CJ Logistics, the logistics arm of CJ Group, and the city of Seoul will work on developing the world’s first-ever logistics system using existing subway routes for heightened efficiency and a cleaner environment, the company said Tuesday.

“We will work closely with the Seoul Metro to develop an innovative logistics system,” said CJ Logistics CEO Park Geun-tae.

(123RF)

“The new subway-based system will contribute to preserving the environment, create job opportunities, and strengthen national competitiveness.”

According to the memorandum of understanding signed by the two parties, they will undertake a four-month joint research project.

Under the new system, deliveries would be sent to the closest station to the destination taking the same routes as the existing subway lines carrying passengers, the company said.

Deliveries would then be sent up to staff waiting on the ground to distribute them to recipients. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

