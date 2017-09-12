Seoul, CJ Logistics to develop world's first subway-based distribution system

“We will work closely with the Seoul Metro to develop an innovative logistics system,” said CJ Logistics CEO Park Geun-tae.
|(123RF)
“The new subway-based system will contribute to preserving the environment, create job opportunities, and strengthen national competitiveness.”
According to the memorandum of understanding signed by the two parties, they will undertake a four-month joint research project.
Under the new system, deliveries would be sent to the closest station to the destination taking the same routes as the existing subway lines carrying passengers, the company said.
Deliveries would then be sent up to staff waiting on the ground to distribute them to recipients.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)