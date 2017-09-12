Samsung SDI showcases EV batteries at Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

BUSINESS

Samsung SDI introduced its multipurpose batteries at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 held in Germany, the company said Tuesday.



The newly invented battery modules provide extended driving ranges for electric vehicles.





(Samsung SDI)

A premium electric vehicle with 20 modules can drive up to 700 kilometers, while an entry level electric vehicle with 10 to 12 modules can drive up to some 300 km, the company said. Automakers can change the number of modules to be installed in different car models.Samsung SDI also introduced a new battery cell with a height that is 20 percent lower than other battery cells. This will allow automakers to be more flexible in designing vehicles as the batteries will take up less space, the company said.Samsung SDI, an affiliate of the Korean electronics giant, also featured its 21700 cylindrical battery cell model, which was rolled out early this year. The high-energy density battery cell has a 50 percent bigger capacity than the previous 18650 cell models, it said.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)