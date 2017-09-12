Youth labor force participation ranks low among OECD

BUSINESS

This undated file photo shows young South Koreans attending a job fair. (Yonhap)

Young South Koreans' labor force participation ranks near the bottom among major industrialized nations with the number for the elderly nearing the top, data showed Tuesday.According to the data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the labor force participation rate for South Koreans aged 25-29 came to 76.7 percent in 2016, tying for 31st with Chile among the club's 35 members.The labor force participation rate refers to the percentage of those who are aged 15 or older and remain in the labor force by either being employed or actively looking for jobs.The OECD average for youths in their late 20s stood at 80.5 percent. Switzerland topped the list with 90.9 percent, trailed by Iceland with 90.1 percent and Japan with 88 percent.The figure for South Korean in their early 30s amounted to 77.7 percent, placing 32nd and lower than the OECD average of 82 percent.In contrast, the labor force participation rate for South Koreans aged 65 and older came to 31.5 percent last year, the second highest among the OECD members after Iceland's 40.6 percent.The number for Asia's fourth-largest economy was more than double the OECD average of 14.5 percent.Watchers attributed the low labor force participation rate for young South Koreans to their difficulties entering the job market amid a prolonged economic slowdownIn July, the unemployment rate for young people, aged between 15 and 29, reached 9.3 percent, slightly up from 9.2 percent tallied a year earlier but down from June's 10.5 percent.The high number for the elderly stems from the fact that many old South Koreans are forced to work after retirement as the country's pension system has yet to mature, experts said. (Yonhap)