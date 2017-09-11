Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Korean politicians share surprise smooch

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Sept 11, 2017 - 17:27
  • Updated : Sept 11, 2017 - 17:27
South Korean politicians Kim Moo-sung and Yoo Seung-min kissed each other on the lips during a Bareun Party lawmakers’ dinner held Sunday.

The two reportedly kissed as the dinner mood grew raucous after a number of toasts.

Kim Moo-sung and Yoo Seong-min share a smooch (Yonhap)

Kim is known for his “no-look pass” of his suitcase to an assistant, whose image went viral news in May. Yoo represented the Bareun Party to vie against the incumbent President Moon Jae-in in the 19th presidential race.

Outside of Korea, a handful of murals depicting world leaders kissing each other on the lips have attracted eyeballs, but this is possibly the first time that Korean politicians have shared a high-profile smooch.

In May, right after winning the presidential election, President Moon was kissed on the cheek by South Chungcheong Province Gov. Ahn Hee-jung.

(kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

