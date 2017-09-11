[Photo News] Korean politicians share surprise smooch

NATIONAL

Kim Moo-sung and Yoo Seong-min share a smooch (Yonhap)

South Korean politicians Kim Moo-sung and Yoo Seung-min kissed each other on the lips during a Bareun Party lawmakers’ dinner held Sunday.The two reportedly kissed as the dinner mood grew raucous after a number of toasts.Kim is known for his “no-look pass” of his suitcase to an assistant, whose image went viral news in May. Yoo represented the Bareun Party to vie against the incumbent President Moon Jae-in in the 19th presidential race.Outside of Korea, a handful of murals depicting world leaders kissing each other on the lips have attracted eyeballs, but this is possibly the first time that Korean politicians have shared a high-profile smooch.In May, right after winning the presidential election, President Moon was kissed on the cheek by South Chungcheong Province Gov. Ahn Hee-jung.(kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)