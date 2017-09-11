Genesis G70's advanced safety features highlighted ahead of launch

The car, part of the Genesis sub-brand, is a midsize sedan that will go on sale in its home market Friday. It will be exported to Europe this year and the United States next year.
The G70 can detect a bicycle in front of it and automatically bring the vehicle to a halt if the driver fails to brake, the carmaker said in a statement.
The existing Genesis sedans -- the large G80 sedan and the flagship G90 (or EQ900) sedan -- are equipped with a forward collision-avoidance assist system that can only detect pedestrians and other vehicles.
|This image provided by Hyundai Motor shows how the sensor fusion technology works to detect a bicycle on the road ahead. (Yonhap)
The Korean luxury carmaker said it has improved its "sensor fusion" technology to detect a person on a fast-moving bicycle as well as people and vehicles.
The G70 comes in three versions -- the 2.0 gasoline turbo, the 2.2 diesel and the top-of-the-line 3.3 petrol turbo. The carmaker sees the BMW 3 series, Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-class as the G70's nearest rivals.
The three models are all equipped with nine air bags, advanced driver-assistance systems and other cutting-edge safety features. The 3.3 turbo model can do zero to 100 kph in 4.7 seconds, faster than Kia's Stinger sports car, which boasts a zero to 100 kph of 4.9 seconds.
The G70 is priced at between 38 million won (US$34,000) and 45 million won. (Yonhap)