PM discusses economic cooperation with chairman of Oman's lower house of parliament

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (R) shakes hands with Khalid Al-Maawali, chairman of Oman`s lower house of parliament, during a meeting in Seoul on Sept. 11, 2017. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon met with the chairman of Oman's lower house of parliament Monday, and discussed ways to bolster economic and other ties between the two countries, his office said.Khalid Al-Maawali, chairman of the Consultative Assembly of Oman, arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a five-day trip at the invitation of South Korean National Assembly Speaker Chung Se-kyun. It was his first trip to South Korea.Lee welcomed Al-Maawali, saying relations between the two countries have moved steadily forward in all sectors since they established diplomatic relations in 1974. Lee also expressed hope for further expanding the relations to areas, such as infrastructure, defense industry, policing and fisheries.Al-Maawali also voiced hope for further developing the relations with South Korea, saying he anticipates more South Korean companies will make investments and take part in major projects in the Middle Eastern nation, Lee's office said in a statement.Lee said South Korea is committed to contributing to Oman's economic development by having companies highly experienced in the plant, energy and construction sectors take part in projects like the Duqm Special Economic Zone development project.Al-Maawali said Korean firms have contributed greatly to the economic zone development, and he hopes Korean companies will participate in various other projects in such areas as tourism, manufacturing, distribution, gas and fisheries, the statement said.Lee asked for Oman's continued support for efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, and the Omani parliamentary leader promised to continue cooperation with Seoul, the statement said. (Yonhap)