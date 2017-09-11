Half of workers to take full Chuseok holiday: survey

NATIONAL

Only half of South Korean office workers are expected to take the 10-consecutive day Chuseok holiday that is scheduled to kick off next month, a survey showed Monday.Earlier, the government designated Oct. 2 as a one-off holiday to bridge the weekend and Chuseok holiday which starts on Oct. 3.The survey by JobKorea showed that 52.9 percent of 1,231 office workers surveyed will take days off on Oct. 2 and Oct. 6. The survey showed that 25 percent of the respondents will work both days.The survey also showed that 72.5 percent of the respondents who take 10 consecutive holidays work at large corporations, compared to 48 percent of them at small and medium-sized companies. (Yonhap)