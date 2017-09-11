Go to Mobile Version

Fear of radiation spreads among N.Koreans after test

By Kim Min-joo
  • Published : Sept 11, 2017 - 15:29
  • Updated : Sept 11, 2017 - 15:44
Following North Korea’s powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, fear of radioactive contamination is spreading fast among local residents, a Japanese media outlet reported.

The Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Sunday reported that residents in North Korea are becoming increasingly concerned about potential physical harm from radioactive contamination.

A North Korean source told the Japanese daily, rumors are spreading through local markets that those participating in the nuke test will end up with an unknown "ghost disease" or even face sudden death.
(Yonhap)

The source attributed the rise of such fears to a lack of explanation from the North Korean regime. North Koreans were also agitated by the strong earthquake that followed the test, the source said.

The North Korean mouthpiece Korean Central News Agency claimed there was no emission of radioactive materials from the test.

(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)

