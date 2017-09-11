Korean sets new career high in tennis world rankings

SPORTS

South Korean tennis player Chung Hyeon has achieved a career high in the men's world rankings for the third time in a month.



Chung moved up three spots to reach No. 44 in the Association of Tennis Professionals world rankings released Monday. Four weeks ago, Chung cracked the top 50 for the first time by sitting No. 49.



Chung is the third-highest-ranked Asian player in men's singles. He is behind Japanese players Kei Nishikori (No. 14) and Yuichi Sugita (No. 42).



In this photo taken by the Associated Press on Aug. 30, 2017, South Korean tennis player Chung Hyeon competes against John Isner of the United States during their second round men`s singles match at the US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. (Yonhap)

Retired player Lee Hyung-taik owns the record for the highest-ranking position by a South Korean player at No. 36, attained in August 2007.Chung was eliminated in the second round at the US Open on Aug. 30 after losing to John Isner in straight sets at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The 21-year-old also suffered a second-round exit in men's doubles at the US Open last week, but his doubles ranking soared from No. 697 to No. 377. (Yonhap)