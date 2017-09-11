IMF chief says Korean economy likely to grow 3% this year

BUSINESS

IMF chief Christine Lagarde (AP-Yonhap)

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said Monday that South Korea's economy is forecast to grow 3 percent this year.The assessment is in line with South Korea's growth outlook for 2017. In July, South Korea raised its target growth to 3 percent from 2.6 percent, citing export-led growth.She said the South Korean economy could also expand 3 percent growth in 2018."I believe the Korean economy is extremely resilient and has demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity," Lagarde said in a news conference in the press center in Seoul.She made the comments amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula over North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test earlier this month.The United Nations Security Council is likely to vote this week on further tightening sanctions on North Korea, a move that has prompted Pyongyang to warn that the US will suffer the "greatest pain" if it pushes ahead with the tougher UN sanctions. (Yonhap)