Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

IMF chief says Korean economy likely to grow 3% this year

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 11, 2017 - 13:25
  • Updated : Sept 11, 2017 - 13:58
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said Monday that South Korea's economy is forecast to grow 3 percent this year.

The assessment is in line with South Korea's growth outlook for 2017. In July, South Korea raised its target growth to 3 percent from 2.6 percent, citing export-led growth.

She said the South Korean economy could also expand 3 percent growth in 2018.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde (AP-Yonhap)

"I believe the Korean economy is extremely resilient and has demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity," Lagarde said in a news conference in the press center in Seoul.

She made the comments amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula over North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test earlier this month.

The United Nations Security Council is likely to vote this week on further tightening sanctions on North Korea, a move that has prompted Pyongyang to warn that the US will suffer the "greatest pain" if it pushes ahead with the tougher UN sanctions. (Yonhap)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114