Korea to host general meeting of UN body on climate change next year

The photo, filed on Oct. 14, 2010, captures a media session during the general meeting of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change held in Busan, 450 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea has been selected to host the general meeting of a United Nations-affiliated body on climate change next year, the government said Monday.The 48th Session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change will be held in the port city of Incheon, west of Seoul, in October 2018, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.The IPCC, formed in 1988, mainly produces scientific reviews on published articles or documents about climate change. Its assessments are based on the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the main international treaty on climate change issues, including greenhouse gas emissions.During the next year's conference, the panel will seek to endorse a special report that proposes a limit on the increase of temperature by an upper threshold target of 1.5 degrees, which has been agreed upon by member countries upon the Paris Convention.The IPCC is currently chaired by Lee Hoe-sung, an economics professor at Korea University and an expert in climate change and sustainable development. (Yonhap)