Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Moon discusses NK nuclear tensions with ex-UN chief Ban

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 11, 2017 - 13:18
  • Updated : Sept 11, 2017 - 13:18
President Moon Jae-in met with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday and discussed tensions with North Korea and other global issues, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.

The meeting came ahead of Moon's planned attendance in the upcoming meeting of the UN General Assembly. 


President Moon Jae-in holds a meeting with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Sept. 11. (Yonhap)

Noting that this year's session takes place in the middle of a grave security situation following the North's sixth nuclear test, Moon told Ban that he intends to use his attendance to make progress in the nuclear standoff and other matters, according to a Cheong Wa Dae statement.

Ban said in response that he anticipates Moon will reap a lot of achievements during the session and pledged to use his experience as UN chief to provide support for Moon, the statement said. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114