Moon discusses NK nuclear tensions with ex-UN chief Ban

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in holds a meeting with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Sept. 11. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in met with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday and discussed tensions with North Korea and other global issues, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.The meeting came ahead of Moon's planned attendance in the upcoming meeting of the UN General Assembly.Noting that this year's session takes place in the middle of a grave security situation following the North's sixth nuclear test, Moon told Ban that he intends to use his attendance to make progress in the nuclear standoff and other matters, according to a Cheong Wa Dae statement.Ban said in response that he anticipates Moon will reap a lot of achievements during the session and pledged to use his experience as UN chief to provide support for Moon, the statement said. (Yonhap)