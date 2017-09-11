LIG Nex1 steps up Europe advancement

BUSINESS

Norwegian Defense and Security Industry Association President Torbjorn Svensgard (second from right) tries software defined radio at the LIG Nex1 exhibition booth in the MSPO 2017. (LIG Nex1)

LIG Nex1, a South Korean defense company participated in the Miedzynarodowy Salon Przemysly Obronnego 2017 held in Poland last week, as part of its efforts to step up its foray into the European market.The exhibition, which took place in Targi Kielce Exhibition & Congress Center in Kielce, Poland on Sept. 5-8, was a first for LIG Nex1, which the company believes will be a significant milestone in tapping the global defense market.During the MSPO 2017, LIG Nex1 displayed precision guided munitions, software defined radio, indigenously developed equipment including the Anti-tank Guided Missile and other advanced defense solutions.“It is true that the Korean defense industry still has a long way to go. But it is also true that we’ve been very successful in our attempt to develop the most sophisticated defense products. I strongly believe that we are now ready to take our next step and expand our presence in the global market,” said Havis Kwon, the CEO of LIG Nex1.MSPO is one of top three defense exhibitions held in Europe since 1993. This year, some 650 companies from 35 countries took part, drawing about 25,000 visitors.