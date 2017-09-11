90% of Koreans planning to travel during Chuseok holiday: survey

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

About 90 percent of South Koreans are expected to go on a trip during the Chuseok holiday which begins late this month, a survey showed Monday.The government has designated Oct. 2 as a one-off holiday to bridge the Sept. 30 weekend with the Chuseok holiday, National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day, which commemorates the invention of the Korean alphabet that falls on Oct. 9.Of 623 people surveyed by the hotel and restaurant reservation app Dailyhotel, 89 percent said they will travel domestically while the rest said they will go abroad during the longest holiday in decades.As many as 79 percent of the respondents were in their 20s and 30s.Seoul was the most popular destination at 19.5 percent, followed by Gangwon Province at 17.1 percent, Jeju Island at 15.9 percent and Busan at 15.1 percent.A vast majority (67.9 percent) chose hotels as their lodging places while condos and resorts were favored by 29.2 percent and pensions 25.4 percent.Nearly half (46 percent) of those questioned were planning three-day trips, 22.2 percent two days and 19.7 percent said they are planning to travel for four days.About 52.3 percent said they will travel together with their family members while 38.9 percent wanted to travel with sweethearts and five percent planned to travel alone.Fifty percent expected to pay 200,000 won ($176) for lodging expenses per night, 34.2 percent less than 100,000 won and six percent more than 300,000 won."We've prepared a variety of products for those who are planning to travel during the Chuseok holiday," Dailyhotel President Shin In-sik said. "We will provide special prices of up to 80 percent discount for early birds." (Yonhap)