New Incheon airport terminal to open in January

BUSINESS

The second passenger terminal at Incheon International Airport will open in January next year, as it has been systematically integrated with the existing terminal, the country's largest air terminal operator said Sunday.



The integrated information system that connects the two terminals was completed Thursday, according to the Incheon International Airport Corp.







This file photo, taken Aug. 21, 2017, shows the new second passenger terminal at Incheon International Airport in Yeongjongdo, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The merging allows simultaneous processing in both terminals for luggage and flights, among other functions, so that they can be operated as one single system.The integrated system also enables some 6 million units of information to be processed every day, twice that of the existing system, the IIAC added. (Yonhap)