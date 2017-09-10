Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Govt. moves to improve livestock farming environment, safety management

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 10, 2017 - 14:31
  • Updated : Sept 10, 2017 - 14:31
South Korea has set up a task force to improve the country's livestock farming environment and strengthen the food safety management system, the agriculture ministry said Sunday.

The move comes after the country has been hit hard by a series of bird flu outbreaks and circulation of eggs contaminated with harmful insecticides.
 
(Yonhap)

In efforts to expand "eco-friendly" farms, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it will strengthen sanitary regulations and revise rules governing densely populated cages for egg-laying hens by 2020.

The government also plans to ban the trade of live chickens and ducks at outdoor traditional markets starting in 2022 to improve animal hygiene at the wholesale distribution systems.

This year, it will start the registration of butchers and meat shops at traditional markets, and conduct regular inspections of poultry products throughout the distribution process. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114