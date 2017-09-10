Govt. moves to improve livestock farming environment, safety management

NATIONAL

South Korea has set up a task force to improve the country's livestock farming environment and strengthen the food safety management system, the agriculture ministry said Sunday.The move comes after the country has been hit hard by a series of bird flu outbreaks and circulation of eggs contaminated with harmful insecticides.In efforts to expand "eco-friendly" farms, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it will strengthen sanitary regulations and revise rules governing densely populated cages for egg-laying hens by 2020.The government also plans to ban the trade of live chickens and ducks at outdoor traditional markets starting in 2022 to improve animal hygiene at the wholesale distribution systems.This year, it will start the registration of butchers and meat shops at traditional markets, and conduct regular inspections of poultry products throughout the distribution process. (Yonhap)