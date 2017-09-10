GFriend’s car accident caused by inattentive driver: agency

|(Source Music)
According to the agency, GFriend was on its way to Incheon Munhak Stadium for the 2017 Incheon K-pop Concert when its car hit the vehicle in front of it while changing lanes on the Second Gyeongin Expressway at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
“The recent accident was due to the manager’s careless driving, and we sincerely apologize to the members for the damage, as well as to the audience of the INK concert who didn’t get to see GFriend on that day,” the statement read.
The agency also stated that the group was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. It was confirmed that Sowon, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, Umji and the manager only sustained minor bruises, while Yerin sprained her right little finger.
The members are currently resting at home, but they will resume activities to promote their upcoming repackaged album “Rainbow” on Wednesday, the scheduled date of the album’s release.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)