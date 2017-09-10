Main opposition party to consider adding tactical nukes costs to next year's budget

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party said Sunday it will consider reflecting the costs for the redeployment of US tactical nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula in next year's budget review, as it ramps up its push on the controversial proposal.Rep. Kim Kwang-lim, who chairs the party's policy committee, told Yonhap News Agency that a review is under way to include a tactical nuke deployment budget for next year as lawmakers review the government's spending proposal in parliament.Since North Korea's sixth and the most powerful nuclear test last Sunday heightened the regional tension to a fresh level, the conservative party that has traditional taken a hard-line stance against Pyongyang has ratcheted up demands for the redeployment of the US nuclear arsenals, which were withdrawn from Korea in the early 1990s.The Seoul government, led by liberal President Moon Jae-in, has officially dismissed the demand, stressing its denuclearization principle. However, the talk of turning the country into a nuclear-armed state has intensified as Defense Minister Song Young-moo hinted at the possibility as one of many military options to counter the North."If we bring in the tactical nukes, (although it will be the US in charge of the management), there will certainly be substantial costs associated," another LKP member said.Earlier this week, the party said it will send a delegation to the US to drum up support for its drive for the tactical nukes.Aside from such moves, the party has published some 5,000 promotion kits to explain the need for the redeployment of nuclear armaments. It has also embarked on a nationwide social networking service drive to get support for such a step. (Yonhap)