An urban underwater adventure

LIFE&STYLE



From streams to the deepest oceans, water, covering more than two-thirds of the planet’s surface, is the home to a myriad of creatures.



As many as 1 million different species are thought to inhabit Earth’s oceans, the majority of which have yet to be fully described.



Aquariums are windows into this vast, mostly unexplored world.



At the Lotte World Aquarium in southern Seoul, visitors can see organism from diverse aquatic habitats including sturgeons, sharks, and pirarucu, one of the largest freshwater fish that can grow up to 5 meters in length.



The denizens of the aquarium also include sea mammals and birds such as California sea lions and penguins. The aquarium’s menagerie also includes beluga whales, and harbor seals.



The animals are displayed in sections divided according to 13 different themes that are arranged along an 840-meter path.



The aquarium’s main attraction is the 25-meter long main tank that is crowded with fish.



Species include the rare bowmouth guitarfish, also known a shark ray, and the zebra shark. The bowmouth guitarfish is rated as vulnerable, while the zebra shark is listed as an endangered species.





Photographed by Park Hyun-koo

Written by Choi He-suk