SK Innovation launches 3rd Big Picture of Innovation campaign

Big Picture of Innovation is SK Innovation’s public relations campaign that comes in a series of visual artworks that are featured by renowned artists and new art techniques.
SK Innovation’s latest campaign features cymatics, the art of visualizing audio frequencies of music. Local performance group Silo Lab carried out the artwork, the company said. This is the first time for a Korean company to introduce a PR campaign using the art of cymatics, it added.
|A screenshot of SK Innovation‘s third Big Picture of Innovation campaign video (SK Innovation)
Unlike the previous campaigns, the company decided to have budding artists who are expanding their footing in new areas, as it matches the company‘s idea of innovation, the company said.
For the first round of the Big Picture of Innovation, the company had introduced a live drawing show by Korean cartoonist Kim Jung-gi. The second campaign was collaborated by Turkish artist Garip Ay.
“SK Innovation’s PR campaign is innovating in itself in the advertisement area,” said Lim Su-kil, executive vice president of SK Innovation’s public relations office.
SK Innovation plans to become a company with a value of 40 trillion won ($35.4 billion) under the Deep Change 2.0 strategy.
The PR video is available on the company‘s official blog, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)