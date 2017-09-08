Korea to provide $200,000 in aid to flood-hit Bangladesh

NATIONAL

South Korea will provide $200,000 in humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh, hard-hit by recent heavy rains and floods, the foreign ministry said Friday.





(AFP-Yonhap)

Heavy downpours that started in mid-August devastated the central and northern regions, leaving 173 people dead and forcing some 6.9 million others out of their submerged homes.The flood believed to be the worst in 40 years for the country also affected Nepal and India. Earlier, the ministry said that it will provide $200,000 in aid to Nepal. (Yonhap)