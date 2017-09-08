Seo Taiji to hold encore shows for 25th-anniversary concert

ENTERTAINMENT

“Time: Traveler Encore” (Seo Taiji Company)

Seo Tai-ji performs at his 25th-anniversary concert “Time: Traveler” held at Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium on Saturday. (Seo Taiji Company)

K-pop icon Seo Taiji will hold concerts at the end of the month, as encore for his 25th-anniversary concert that took place last week.Seo Taiji Company said Friday that in return for the fans’ support on Seo Taiji’s 25th-anniversary concert on Sept. 2, the singer will hold “Time: Traveler Encore” at the Olympic Hall inside Olympic Park on Sept. 29-30.“The 25 years of Seo Taiji is the 25 years of history with fans,” the agency said, adding that the show was prepared to give fans an opportunity to meet the legendary singer in more intimate setting.Seo made his debut as the band leader of Seo Taiji and Boys in 1992 and produced several mega-hit tracks such as “Nan Arayo,” “Hayeoga” and “Come Back Home.” After the disbandment of his group in 1996, Seo went on to have a successful solo career.To celebrate his 25th-anniversary, Seo recently released a remake album “Time: Traveler,” which consists of covers of Seo’s past catalogue, by today’s leading K-pop artists, including BTS, Suran, Younha and Heize.After the encore concert, the singer will start preparation for his new album, the agency said.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)