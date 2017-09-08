[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

LIFE&STYLE

The Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Italian restaurant Il Ponte is holding a promotion of Italian dining featuring a five-course menu of white asparagus throughout September.The meal starts with a salad of white asparagus, shrimps and micro leaves, followed by a white asparagus veloute with truffle-flavored parsley and garlic croutons. The next course offers pan-fried sea scallops on white asparagus in lemon butter.The entree is US beef tenderloin served with carrot puree, veal jus and butter-poached white asparagus. The dessert includes mascarpone cream with grilled pineapples and strawberries. The course meal costs 105,000 won per person.The restaurant also offers its lobster promotion through the end of September. Diners can choose either a six-course meal of lobster dishes for 120,000 won or a menu for two priced at 210,000 for two persons. For reservation and inquiries call the restaurant at (02) 317-3270.The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering authentic Indian cuisine at its restaurant Feast from Sept. 8-28. Star chefs from Le Meridien Gurgaon Delhi Hotel has been invited to introduce popular local dishes, including Indian-style salad, soup, diverse curry dishes such as lamb, shrimp cream, paneer butter masala, as well as the famous grilled tandoori chicken, seekh kebab and more.At the live station guests can taste Indian bread “tawa paratha,” accompanied by a selection of vegetables, minced mutton, cheese and other assortments. The promotion is available with regular buffet menus throughout the week for lunch and dinner, with prices starting from 63,000 won. For reservation and information, call (02) 2211-1710.The Park Hyatt Seoul is offering Chuseok gift sets of fresh meat, bread and beverages priced between 25,000 won and 380,000 won at its restaurant Cornerstone from Sept. 1 through Oct. 5.Popular items include pecan pie, coconut-banana pound cake, green tea pound cake topped with green tea crumbles, plum extract, marinated abalone and shrimps, chestnut honey, a truffle collection of salt, mustard, olive oil, balsamic and vinegar, T-bone steak with Korean beef, Maldon sea salt and chimichurri sauce made by the hotel’s chefs, and galbi marinated in bulgogi sauce created by the chefs.Premium wines are also available, along with vouchers for accommodations, dining and spa treatments. For information, call (02) 2016 1220/1221, or email at selph-cornerstone@hyatt.com.The Grand Hyatt Incheon is offering a combined package of accommodations, drinks and fine dining ideal for couples through Dec. 31.The promotion includes a 50,000 won voucher for use at Samick Duty Free Store at Incheon International Airport, parking for seven days and welcome drinks at Vy Bar and Karaoke, as well as a 25 percent discount at one of its restaurants.Guests can also use the hotel’s fitness center, sauna and indoor swimming pool with a view of an outdoors garden. The package, with prices starting from 190,000 won, is ideal for newlyweds going on their overseas honeymoon through the airport or couples looking for a romantic getaway. For information and inquiries, call (032) 745-1000 or visit Incheon.grand.hyatt.com.The Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul COEX in Samseong-dong are offering three packages for the Chuseok holiday from Sept. 29 through Oct. 10.The Super Break Package offers a hearty breakfast buffet at restaurants of both hotels, free for one child under 12, plus accommodations and benefits, priced between 180,000 and 210,000 won.The One More Night Package, priced between 400,000 won and 500,000 won for two nights, provides one free night for a booking of two nights, as well as a 100,000 won food and beverage gift certificate that can be used at any hotel restaurants.The Super Dining Package offers a course menu for two persons during the stay at the hotels. The promotions offer access to the hotels’ swimming pools, fitness center and Wi-Fi internet. For reservation and inquiries, call (02) 559-7777.