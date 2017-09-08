Mexico expels North Korean ambassador in protest of nuclear test

NATIONAL

Mexico on Thursday expelled the North Korean ambassador in protest of Pyongyang's recent nuclear test.



The government has declared Ambassador Kim Hyong-gil persona non grata and he has 72 hours to leave the country, its foreign ministry said in a statement.



Mexico said it "absolutely rejects" North Korea's nuclear activity.





File photo of North Korean ambassador Kim Hyong-gil (left) and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (Yonhap)

"North Korea's nuclear activity is a serious risk for international peace and security and represents a growing threat to nations in the region," the Mexican government said.The members of the United Nations Security Council are discussing new sanctions to punish North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test conducted on Sunday.The US is circulating a draft resolution including banning crude oil shipments to the North and its exports of textiles, according to reports. (Yonhap)