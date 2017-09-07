Medytox launches first TV commercial

Medytox, South Korea’s largest maker of wrinkle-fighting botulinum toxin treatments, has launched its first TV commercial created under the theme of “Studying Time of Mankind”
The ad features Korean actor Lee Seo-jin posing within the valleys of Antelope Canyon and Monument Valley in western US. It aims to encapsulate the beauty of nature formed over billions of years.
Medytox said it hoped to embody in the ad its vision to grow into a lasting biopharmaceutical company representing Korea in the global market.
The video advertisement is currently being aired on Korea’s public broadcasting channels. It is also available on Medytox’s global website and YouTube channel.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)