Seoul closely monitoring NK military activity ahead of anniversary

|(Yonhap)
“We are closely monitoring for any additional signs of provocations from North Korea (around Saturday),” a Unification Ministry official told The Korea Herald. Last year, Pyongyang launched missiles days before the Sept. 9 foundation day and conducted its fifth nuclear test on the day.
The North conducted its sixth nuclear test Sunday, escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula after test-firing two intercontinental ballistic missiles last month.
On Monday, Seoul’s National Intelligence Service said the regime may fire another ICBM around the upcoming anniversary or Oct. 10, when it marks the anniversary of establishing its ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)