BTS caught up in blackmail, marketing controversy

|(Big Hit Entertainment)
On Wednesday, Seoul Central District Court sentenced a former business associate of the label, surnamed Lee, to one year in prison for blackmailing the agency and receiving payments. The man threatened to reveal information about the company’s inappropriate methods used to promote BTS.
In an official statement released Wednesday evening, Big Hit Entertainment asserted it had not been involved in the expedient marketing alleged by Lee and refuted his claims.
“The money transfer to Lee was made at a personal level by our employee in an attempt to protect our artists’ image. The agency itself never gave money to Lee,” Big Hit Entertainment said.
Claiming the artists and label were victims of the blackmail threats, the label added that the inappropriate marketing strategy mentioned by Lee referred to viral marketing.
BTS is gearing up to return with a new EP on Sept. 18.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)