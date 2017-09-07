NK holds public gathering to celebrate its sixth nuclear test

NATIONAL

North Korea has held a public event to celebrate its latest detonation of what it calls a hydrogen bomb that can fit on a long-range missile, calling the test an "auspicious" national event, its state media said Thursday.



Citizens and servicemen were gathered Wednesday at a plaza named after late founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang to mark Sunday's nuclear test, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



North Korea claimed a successful test of an H-bomb that can be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It was Pyongyang's sixth and most powerful nuclear test.





North Korea held a public event to celebrate its latest detonation of what it calls a hydrogen bomb (KCNA-Yonhap)

The report said that the test was a "gift" to its state founder Kim and the current leader's late father, Kim Jong-il, branding it as an "auspicious national event that gave great courage and strength to the Korean army and people."North Korea earlier said that it marked an important occasion in attaining the final goal of completing its nuclear force.The report said in a separate dispatch that contributors to the test were invited and welcomed through the streets in Pyongyang for the celebration.Seoul's unification ministry said Wednesday that North Korea has been holding events aimed at bolstering internal solidarity after the nuclear test.North Korea may fire an ICBM on a standard trajectory toward the Pacific Ocean around its key anniversaries -- the 69th anniversary of the government's establishment slated for Saturday or the founding anniversary for the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Oct. 10. (Yonhap)