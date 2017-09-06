'Time to decide whether to accept the diversification of work'

NATIONAL

Guy Ryder, director-general at International Labor Organization (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)

Non-regular employment may be an inevitable byproduct of modernity and technological innovation, and society must decide whether to accept this form of employment, the chief of the International Labor Organization said.In an interview on Wednesday ILO director-general Guy Ryder said that it may be time for society to decide through social dialogue whether to accept diversified forms of employment.But in the process, there should be no workers disadvantaged by such a change through a ”social choice“ between agreeing to return to the old form of permanent contract and improving the quality of irregular jobs on social protection for those on unstable status.“If irregular workers suffer inferior working conditions and precariousness, we should be acting. The labor market, divided into regular and non-regular, is potentially a very worrying situation because it leads to polarization and divided society,” Ryder told a group of reporters during an interview.“But that’s not to say all types of diversifications of work forms by definition are bad,” he said. “A balance has to be struck between the needs so that all workers are given protection and opportunities of decent work. There is no right or wrong in this. People need to come together and find solutions. That’s why social dialogue is important in Korea.”Ryder, who took office in 2012 as the ILO’s chief for a five-year term and was re-elected to head the UN agency until 2022, visited Korea for a three-day visit from Sept. 4 to meet with President Moon Jae-in, the nation’s trade unions and attend a forum on job creation hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.The solutions to tackle inequality in the labor market could include the government’s efforts to raise the minimum wage to guarantee decent standards of living for all workers and the trade unions’ campaign to increase their representation of workers.“Only 10 percent of union density (in terms of the level of membership), that is a challenge. I think it is fair to say that trade unions, they need to have their eyes open and feel a responsibility for the entirety of the labor force,” he said.“In their representation of their own members, they need to “reach out to” workers, especially irregular workers, unemployed ones “beyond their membership.”The two biggest umbrella labor unions -- Federation of Korean Trade Unions and Korean Confederation of Trade Unions -- only represent about 10 percent of all Korean workers as of 2016, according to the government data.There have been growing concerns over polarization of the labor market in Korea in which irregular workers face job insecurity and poor working conditions, while their duties are the same as permanent employees.According to a recent report by the Ministry of Labor and Employment, the number of irregular employees nationwide stands at 6.15 million, making up 32 percent of the entire labor force.The wage for irregular workers is 11,452 won ($10) per hour or 65.5 percent of that of regular workers. While 95 percent of the regular employees are under employment, health and occupational accident insurance schemes, only 67 percent of irregular workers have such social protection.South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has strived to root out irregular work in the country, vowing to gradually give a regular status to all irregular workers in the public sector to lay the groundwork for private firms to do the same.Ryder said he sees an “opportunity” under the Moon administration to see improvements in labor conditions, citing his meeting with Moon that he said was “constructive” and “useful.”“In the conversation with Moon, the president reiterated his commitment to proceed ratification of ILO conventions. I offered full support of ILO, technical support and any information we could provide to help the process forward,” he said, referring to the two core conventions -- Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention (No. 87) and Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention (No. 98).“The reason Korea should ratify these conventions is because they do define human rights at work.”His remark comes in line with growing calls for the legal status of South Korea‘s outlawed teachers and public servants unions. Their rights to organize have long been denied by the labor ministry because they included fired workers as members.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)