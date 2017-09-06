SKT, LG develop LTE-based connected car technologies

BUSINESS

(SK Telecom)

SK Telecom said Wednesday it had developed vehicle communications technology based on Long Term Evolution in partnership with LG Electronics, completing a performance test Tuesday.LTE V2X, or LTE vehicle-to-everything, is a connected car technology adopted in March as a global standard by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project, which is a global mobile communications industry collaboration.“LTE V2X broadly collects and exchanges traffic information such as nearby cars, vehicle control towers and Internet of Things via the LTE network in order to reduce car accidents,” said SKT’s spokesperson.The two firms also developed two application technologies called see-through and intersection movement assistant, based on the LTE V2X technology.The see-through technology detects car crashes and sends images to the car behind through the LTE network to alert the driver to an accident. Intersection movement assistant is also a car safety feature that transmits CCTV footage of traffic obstacles, such as pedestrians jaywalking and traffic light breakdowns, to nearby cars.By Shin Ji-hye(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)