[Advertorial] Samsung Display extends lead in OLED market

BUSINESS

Samsung Display is extending its lead in the global display market amid exponential growth in demand for organic light-emitting diodes.The Korean display maker recorded 1.7 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in operating profit in the second quarter of this year, the highest revenue among other rivals.According to Meritz Securities, the firm is predicted to post 3.1 trillion won in operating profit in the latter half of the year, further widening the gap with the runner-up company’s estimated 998 billion won of operating profit during the same period.The rosy outlook is mainly on the back of growing demand for OLED panels for smartphones alongside more advanced flexible OLED panels.Samsung Display is currently leading the global flexible OLED market with a 94.6 percent share, according to IHS Markit. The market is predicted to grow more than double to $20.9 billion by 2020 from $9.2 billion this year.The flexible OLED panels used in Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone Galaxy Note 8 received an excellent A+ rating from the US research firm DisplayMate.